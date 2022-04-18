Leaked iPhone 14 molds show how huge the camera bumps look

The iPhone camera bump is getting bigger. A leaked photo of iPhone 14 molds appeared on Weibo, showing off four models of the upcoming smartphone and its slightly larger camera bump. We should remain somewhat skeptical here because these molds are apparently for third-party case makers, rather than the actual devices, and were put out earlier than expected, according to Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro.

The most notable thing is actually the exclusion of an iPhone 14 mini model in the lineup that shows the base model 6.1-inch model, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. And according to MacRumors, the camera bump on each of the models will be about five percent larger compared to the previous models.

Bigger bump, better camera — The recently leaked molds only show the back of the upcoming iPhone 14 models, but we already saw how the front of the upcoming smartphone could look like with some CAD renders that were leaked last month. According to the renders, the Pro models of the iPhone 14 will reportedly get a hole punch-style front camera instead of the notch we’re all used to nowadays.

As for the growing camera bumps, at least there’s some reasoning behind it. Previous rumors said that we’d be getting a 48-megapixel camera on the iPhone 14 Pro, which could factor into the larger camera bump. It would also be a major upgrade from the 12-megapixel cameras that the iPhone 13 ha.sipho

Unfortunately, it does look like Apple has soured on the idea of continuing the iPhone’s mini models. We knew this was a possibility shortly after the launch of the iPhone 12 mini, especially with reports that it didn’t sell well. And if the molds show every iPhone 14 model, then it would mean that Apple is, at the very least, skipping making a mini version for the 14.