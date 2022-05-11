Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders show a slimmer camera bump

We’re still a few months away from the expected reveal of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, but we now have a better sense of what it might look like thanks to some renders from reputable leaker @OnLeaks (via Smartprix). They are leaked renders so you should take them with a grain of salt, but @OnLeaks has a solid track record for accurate smartphone leaks.

For those who already own a Galaxy Z Fold 3, you might not see much of a cosmetic difference here. Really the only visible differences appear to be the changes to the rear camera design and a potentially new hinge.

@OnLeaks / Smartprix

Ultra inspiration — Per @OnLeaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s cover display will measure 6.2 inches and the foldable screen will be the same 7.6-inch display, just like its predecessor. There’s a slight shift in the phone’s dimensions, leading to a small change in the aspect ratio, but it probably isn’t too noticeable unless you stack the two Z Fold displays on top of each other, like another reputable leaker @UniverseIce did for illustration purposes.

Looking at the back of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 render, we can see a clear design choice of excluding the pill-shaped camera bump that housed all three cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Instead, Samsung may just put the three cameras directly on the back panel, like its Galaxy S22 Ultra.

@OnLeaks / Smartprix

The leaks from @OnLeaks are only visual, but we’ve already seen some rumors about the internal specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. @UniverseIce says the new foldable will run off the unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip and come with the same battery capacity as the Z Fold 3. Any extended battery life is going to have to come from power efficiencies from the chipset and software optimization.

To be announced — Overall, the leaked renders show a pretty comparable Galaxy Z Fold 4 to its predecessor. Samsung tends to stick to the script when it comes to the design of new Z Fold smartphones, but let’s hope they continue with the trend of lowering the price.

We don’t know the price yet for the Z Fold 4, but we’re expecting Samsung to reveal its new foldable smartphones later this year. In this case, we’re expecting an official announcement for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at another of the company’s Unpacked events sometime in August.