Leaked: This is probably what the 2020 iPad Pro will look like

New iPad Pros are coming in 2020. After skipping on updates for the iPad Pros this year, the tablets will return will reportedly return with a triple camera system according to leaker @OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog.

More cameras — Based on the renders, it appears the iPad Pros, which will sport 11- and 12.9-inch displays once again, will gain an iPhone 11 Pro-like squircle camera bump with triple cameras, microphone, and an LED flash. It's unclear if the two additional cameras will mimic the iPhone 11 Pro's telephoto and ultra-wide lenses; earlier reports claimed the third camera would be a "Time of Flight" (ToF) depth sensor for improving augmented reality applications.

Inner beauty — Besides the new cameras, the rest of the updates will likely be internal, like a faster processor — most likely based on the iPhone 11's A13 Bionic chip. We're expecting the body to be made of aluminum, the Smart Connector for attaching accessories to remain, and the display bezels to not shrink.

With such modest updates, what will be the hook for the new iPad Pros? The rumored leap in augmented reality performance better be something to justify spending at least $799.