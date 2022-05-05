Lenovo’s carbon-neutral Slim 9i laptop has a sleek glass top

Lenovo is announcing several Windows 11 laptops its Slim laptop lineup, but the Slim 9i caught our attention with its attractive glass cover. Lenovo is using a 3D glass top cover for the Slim 9i, which Lenovo claims is also the first carbon-neutral certified laptop.

It’s a bit of an uncommon material choice for the top of a laptop, but it’s not the first time that Lenovo has offered a laptop with a glass cover. The material does add more of a refined look to the Slim 9i, giving it almost a smartphone-esque design. Let’s just hope it’s as durable as it is pretty — glass is not exactly the most most scratch or crack-resistant material.

The Lenovo Slim 9i. Lenovo

If the glass cover doesn’t sell you, Lenovo is hoping to win over people who are more eco-conscious when it comes to their tech purchases. Lenovo says the Slim 9i incorporates recycled materials into the build as well as being shipped in green packaging.

Two display choices — The glass exterior may be alluring part, but Lenovo made sure to include the internals to match. There are two options for the 14-inch display, a 2.8K resolution OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate or a 4K OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Whichever display you go for, they’ll both be in a 16:10 aspect ratio. Lenovo also expanded the touchpad by 50 percent; Apple isn’t the only one who can put humongous trackpads on its laptops.

Lenovo

The Slim 9i includes up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD. Like Lenovo’s other Slim laptops, the Slim 9i has Lenovo’s A.I. Core 2.0 that offers hardware-level encryption to protect against root and ransomware attacks, and can adjust the laptop’s fan speeds and hardware performance for optimized performance.

The 75Whr battery provides up to 15 hours of 1080p video playback on 1080p video; fast charging for 15 minutes adds up two hours of usage. The Slim91 has four Bowers and Wilkins speakers for high-quality audio, three USB-C ports, and a headphone jack (take that Dell XPS 13 Plus!)

Lenovo

Several Slim options — Lenovo is pricing the Slim 9i starting at $1,799, with expected availability in June. If you’re not into the glassy look or the high price tag that comes with it, Lenovo is releasing most of its other new Slim laptops in June as well.

The Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X, Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon, Lenovo Slim 7, and the 16-inch version of the Lenovo Slim 7i will all be available in June, too. But the 14-inch variant of the Lenovo Slim 7i with an Intel Core processor will hit the shelves in May.