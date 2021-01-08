This Tamagotchi dolphin helps you hack like a pro

Tech
Flipper Zero is a cute little gadget that contains everything you need to probe and test your digital environment.
Listen, Dolphins are smart, but if you told us that in the year 2021 they'd happily be helping us hack into digital systems with the push of a button we'd probably laugh you out the room faster than you can say, "Ecco."
But here we are on the other side of the wildest and potentially worst year of many people's lives to tell you that, yes, you can indeed buy a digital dolphin designed to help you hack things.