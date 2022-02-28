LG’s new projector transforms your tiny city apartment into a movie theater

LG has given us two more reasons to never have to deal with a crowded movie theater again. The company released its two CineBeam 4K laser projectors, the LG HU715Q Ultra Short Throw and the LG HU710P. LG’s HU710P uses a hybrid laser and LED light source and can project a 40 to 300-inch frame, while the laser-only HU715Q maxes out at a 120-inch frame but can be configured much closer to the wall.

Traditional projectors like the HU710P often require a good amount of distance between the device and the wall, but the HU715Q gets around that setup since it’s an ultra-short throw projector. According to LG, the HU715Q can get around the normal setup space required and can cast a 100-inch image even though it’s only around 22 centimeters away from the wall, making for a much more convenient option for those who don’t have a lot of space.

No more dodging the projector beam when you have to grab some more movie snacks. LG

These laser projectors were designed for most indoor spaces, but LG said that they can even work in backyards when it’s dark out. LG isn’t the only one trying to make projectors cool again, since Samsung recently put its portable projector up for preorder and Anker released its own powerful laser projector. With all these projector options out there, it does seem like a much easier option than trying to scramble to secure seats at a movie theater. After all, many streaming services are now doing digital releases at the same time as theatrical releases.

Laser-sharp quality — Both the HU715Q and the HU710P will offer 4K resolution and a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio so we’ll be able to see more detail within those really dark and bright spots. LG said these projectors are easy to set up as well since they have keystone correction with four, nine, and 15-point warping so they can align to whatever surface you’re broadcasting it onto with no distortion.

The HU710P can adjust to any surface with its keystone correction capabilities. LG

The more-expensive HU715Q offers 2,500 ANSI lumens, while the LG HU710P maxes out at 2,000 ANSI lumens. Both projector lamps are rated for 20,000 hours of use, which LG says is four times longer than conventional projector lamps. LG also included features like a brightness optimizer, which makes adjustments based on the surrounding ambient light, and a filmmaker mode that retains the original aspect ratio, frame rate and colors that a theatrical release would offer. And of course, you get access to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ thanks to LG’s webOS platform that the projectors use.