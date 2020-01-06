AI in a washing machine and dryer? LG's doing it. The company's new ThinQ washer and dryer will be able to detect what type of fabrics it's cleaning and drying, which helps reduce material damage by up to 15 percent, according to LG.

We're not sure how the washer and dryer is using AI to detect the fabrics. Cameras, maybe? But it sounds very interesting because doing laundry sucks and reading the detailed cleaning instructions on your clothing's labels is something nobody really wants to do.

With Wi-Fi, the washer uses a feature called "smart pairing" to connect to the dryer and set the right drying settings. So, in theory, your delicates will never be washed or dried the same way as your basics.

Faster washing — In addition to the fabric detection, the new washing machine comes with a "TurboWash 360" technology that uses "3D multi spray" with "5 jet nozzles" (can, we cool it with the jargon?) which can can clean clothes faster in up to 29 minutes.

Raymond Wong / Input

The washer will use different settings for different fabrics. Raymond Wong / Input