LG's color-changing smart fridge makes your kitchen undeniably moody

The MoodUp refrigerator gives you hundreds of color combinations and a built-in Bluetooth speaker.
Half refrigerator; half disco ball; fully unnecessary. LG revealed its MoodUP smart refrigerator that has color-changing LED door panels and a built-in Bluetooth speaker. This is definitely one of LG’s more experimental appliances, but we’ve seen some funky TV designs from them in the past.
If you thought smart fridges were a tad unnecessary, the MoodUP takes it to another level. You can choose from 22 colors for the upper panels and 19 colors for the lower panel, giving you a ton of options to set whatever mood you want.