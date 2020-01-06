LG's new fridge does "craft ice" and we love it

LG has updated its range of ThinQ appliances, including washers, dryers, ovens and refrigerators. But it's the last of these that have us hot under the collar. The new LG InstaView Door-in-door with Craft Ice refrigerator might have a ridiculous name, but we'll forgive that given it has the fanciest ice-maker we've ever seen. In addition to blocks and crushed ice, it makes 25 "ice spheres".

Each sphere is 2-inches in diameter, slow-drip made (so should be clear rather than cloudy) and most importantly, is automatically replenished. LG says its aiming the new refrigerator at "home mixologists and cocktail connoisseurs", but that ice-coffee pros will dig it, too.