Lil Nas X, ever one to release a stunt project, is going to get an official TikTok NFT, according to Variety. The NFT will be based on the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video. It’s unclear if the artist plans to sell said NFT, but if he does, history suggests he probably stands to make a pretty penny.

Grimes and other celebrities are also getting NFTs from TikTok. But on top of some recent flattering comments about him made by Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X is having a good week.

Pyramid scheme — Even though NFTs are just digital objects of inscrutable value, a huge market for them has boomed. Just one marketplace for buying and selling NFTs, OpenSea, last month reported it surpassed $1 billion in sales in a single week. But an insider trading scandal at that company highlights a reality of NFTs, which is that there’s a lot of scamming going on. People hope by jacking up the price of an NFT, other people will see the potential to make some money and themselves purchase the NFT off the last buyer, and so on and so forth.

Either way, maybe someone will see value in buying the “exclusive” right to say they own the Lil Nas X NFT. Anyone can view it, but only one person will have the certificate of authenticity. That could have some inherent value to someone, but more likely a person would buy the NFT in hopes that they can flip it on the open market for a profit.