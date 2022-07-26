Logitech's gender-inclusive gaming gear is small but mighty expensive

Finally, some gaming gear from Logitech that isn’t blacked out and plastered with obnoxious RGB lighting. Logitech G has revealed its Aurora Collection, a line of gaming gear — a headset, mouse, and two mechanical keyboard — aimed at being more gender inclusive.

The headset and mouse were designed to feel more comfortable for smaller heads and hands. Logitech G

Instead of that in-your-face gamer aesthetic that we’re used to, Logitech G went with a cleaner white design with pastel-colored RGB lighting highlights. Aurora offers more than just cosmetic updates too; the Aurora gaming peripherals were designed to fit smaller hands or be more comfortable with longer hair, earrings, or glasses.

Much better fit — To accommodate more people, Logitech G designed the G735 Wireless Gaming Headset to fit smaller head sizes. The headset has a more than 56-hour battery life when you use it without the lighting around the earcups. The G735 also is the first Logitech G headset with Blue VO!CE microphone tech that lets you customize your voice. Similarly, the G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse has a more compact, contoured fit so it feels better for smaller hands.

Logitech G

The collection also includes the G715 and the G713 Mechanical Gaming Keyboards that are both compact TKL layouts. The keyboards have a 25-hour battery life but have adjustable heights and come with a cloud-shaped palm rest.

Prohibitive pricing — Logitech G’s inclusive designs comes at a price, though. Most of the Aurora Collection items are marked up compared to similar products, making for some “pink tax” shenanigans here.

You can mix and match your color scheme with the Aurora Collection’s accessories. Logitech G

The Logitech G735 headset will go for $230, while the G705 gaming mouse retails for $100. The Logitech G715 keyboard will cost $200, while the G713 keyboard will go for $170. The rest of the collection includes accessories, like a heart-shaped carrying case that goes for $40, and a cable organizer with a cloud charm for $10.

You can further customize your gaming peripherals with the Aurora Collection’s ear pads, mic boom, key caps, top plates, and mousepads that are available in green and pink colorways. All of the Aurora Collection products are currently up for preorder on Logitech G’s website.