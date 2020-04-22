Magic Leap lays off employees as it abandons consumer products

Magic Leap dropped some unsurprising news today: it's laying off employees because its business operations have been impacted by COVID-19. CEO Rony Abovitz delivered the bad news in a blog post titled "Charting a New Course."

"While our leadership team, board, and investors still believe in the long-term potential of our IP, the near-term revenue opportunities are currently concentrated on the enterprise side," wrote Abovitz.

The key part of this sentence is: concentrated on the enterprise side. That's it. The final nail in the coffin. Magic Leap, once the poster child for AR for the people is retreating to the enterprise — the business side of things where its IP can be used for B2B and other non-consumer focused applications.

Abovitz said this pivot to the enterprise is the only solution to "ensure delivery of Magic Leap 2" and "expand product-market fit and revenue generation."

This story is both disappointing and familiar to anyone who has been following AR headsets and "spatial computing" over the last few years. The same thing happened with Google Glass and Microsoft's HoloLens. Both AR devices promised to revolutionize computing by bringing it to the masses. But despite new technology breakthroughs, consumer AR (in a face-worn device at least) have largely been a failure in the last decade. Nobody has cracked the code. Will anyone be able to succeed where so many have not?

This story is developing...