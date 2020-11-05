Carmakers ordered to open up access to sensor data in Massachusetts

The right to repair movement landed a big win in Massachusetts this week after the public approved Question 1, a ballot measure asking voters to strengthen laws guaranteeing people are able to repair things they own.

This particular law covers cars and access to telematics data generated by a vehicle through driver assistance tools. In a Tesla, for instance, that would include all the sensor data collected by the Autopilot driver-assistance software.

Monopoly power — Carmakers including Tesla aggressively fought against the measure, claiming that bad actors could invade an owner's privacy. But the company already collects data itself, so voters instead sided with proponents of the national right to repair movement who say that the price of repairs is artificially inflated because hardware makers force customers to bring their devices back to the original manufacturer for any fixes.

“This will be the most advanced Right To Repair law in the world, opening wireless automotive diagnostics and unleashing a world of possible apps," said Kyle Wiens, founder of iFixit.

There was already a similar law on the books in Massachusetts, but it covered only data transferred over wires, and Teslas transmit their data over Wi-Fi. Now it will be required to wirelessly provide owners and repair shops access to all of the diagnostic data indicating what isn't working.

Own the thing you own — Besides making third-party repairs easier, the new law could enable new businesses — with permission from the driver, a company could access travel data and use that information to offer relevant promotions. Insurance companies could offer lower rates based on a driver's behavior. The data will be less valuable for Tesla, however, now that it cannot hold it exclusively.

Allowing a monopoly is rarely beneficial for the consumer, and drivers of Teslas have long complained that the company is slow to provide service repairs. The right to repair movement effectively argues that when you purchase a device, you should be entitled to full control over said device — including who repairs it when it breaks. The new law in Massachusetts moves that one step further ahead.