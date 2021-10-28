McDonald's is working with IBM on AI-assisted drive-thru lanes

After testing out the technology over the summer in Chicago, McDonald’s is continuing its push towards AI-enabled drive-thru’s thanks to a new partnership with IBM, reports CNBC. Yesterday, the fast-food empire announced it “entered a strategic partnership” with the computing and artificial intelligence corporation that entails IBM acquiring (the incredibly named) McD Tech Labs. The latter was formerly known as Apprente prior to McDonald’s 2019 purchase of the company.

“In my mind, IBM is the ideal partner for McDonald’s given their expertise in building AI-powered customer care solutions and voice recognition,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told investors yesterday. The company’s summer trial run of voice-recognition software at drive-thru lanes reportedly was estimated to be roughly 85 percent accurate in interpreting customers' orders. Now, maybe we can finally get to the bottom of that whole ice cream machine scandal...

bgwalker/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

More automation, less jobs — Although McDonald’s execs swear this will streamline ordering experiences for both customers and employees... we all know where this is heading. Once AI can adequately handle human voice orders (which won’t take long, just ask Siri), it’s only a matter of time before the corporate “streamlining” begins to include fewer actual workers within restaurants, and more reliance on machines that don’t require a salary or healthcare.