Mercedes-Benz’ EQE electric sedan explained in 5 key specs

Mercedes-Benz has been building out a solid pipeline of electric vehicles for the near future. Its EQS sedan might be the only one in the U.S. market right now, but it’s working on a bunch of EVs under its EQ branding.

Beyond the EQS, there’s the EQC SUV, the EQT minivan, and the more affordable EQB SUV. Now, we can also add the 2023 EQE sedan to the list of EVs that Mercedes-Benz is looking to release soon.