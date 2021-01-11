Microsoft is not letting me buy the new Surface Pro 7+ and I hate it

After skipping last year, Microsoft just announced a new Surface Pro: the Surface Pro 7+. The new 2-in-1 looks identical to the Surface Pro 7 released in 2019 on the outside. However, inside is all new and we're puzzled why Microsoft's only making the Surface Pro 7+ business (read: enterprise and education) and not for regular consumers.

2.1x faster — The Surface 7 Pro+ is powered by 11th-gen Intel chips and "up to 2.1 times faster" than the 10th-gen Intel chips in the regular Surface Pro 7; CPU performance is up to 30 percent faster and graphics performance is up to 80 percent faster with Intel Xe integrated graphics.

RAM is also no longer capped at 16GB. If you need 32GB, the Surface 7 Pro+ has it, provided you're willing to pay a premium for it and can live without LTE because the LTE model maxes out at 16GB of RAM. Additionally, the SSD is removable (in case you are into that).

Longer battery life — The battery on the Surface 7 Pro battery lasts up to 10.5 hours on a charge. The Surface 7 Pro+ gets up to 15 hours of battery life. Longer battery life is longer battery life no matter what you're doing so there's literally no downside.

4G LTE is back — Fact: The Surface 7 Pro doesn't come in a configuration with 4G LTE. New fact: the Surface 7 Pro+ does. It's not 5G (no major loss there), but if you need LTE you can now get it built-in.

For business customers only — Now comes the bad news: Unless you're a business customer (i.e. enterprise or education), you can't just walk into your local Best Buy and pick up the Surface Pro 7+. I'm sure if you're clever enough you can find a way around that (maybe you know a guy), but for most normies like me, we're gonna have to wait.

I hate this. I hate this. I hate this. Microsoft, why must you do this to us? What did we do to not deserve the Surface Pro 7+? It's possible Microsoft is waiting for a more substantial update to refresh the regular consumer Surface Pro. That might not come until the Surface Pro 8 and who knows when that'll come.