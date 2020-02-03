Ian Servantes
7 hours ago

Tech

Microsoft Teams was down for hours because of an expired certificate

Someone goofed.

Microsoft Teams was down for down for nearly three hours today because someone goofed and forgot to renew a security certificate. The company revealed the reason why approximately an hour after confirming the service was down at around 9 a.m. EST. By 11:20 a.m, Microsoft began rolling out the fix. Service was restored for most users by noon.

Error messages — Some workers may have rejoiced at being spared from digital office communication for several hours, but it's a bad look for Microsoft as it seeks to compete with Slack. Surely someone could have asked Cortana for a reminder. Or, you know, used Microsoft's own System Center Operations Manager. Here's to hoping we don't know the next time a certificate is set to expire.