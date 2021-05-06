Microsoft is finally going to update the system icons in Windows 10 as part of a visual overhaul of the operating system. The company has never confirmed the project, codenamed Sun Valley, but a job listing from earlier this year indicated a coming “sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows.”

Iconography — A number of the refreshed icons have already been spotted in preview versions of Windows 10, but Windows Latest has now found ones for hibernation mode, networking, memory, floppy drives, and more.

New icons are seen to the left, old on the right. Windows Latest

It’s about time that Microsoft updated the system icons that have been present in Windows since the ‘90s. But it seems like the company is only putting a new coat of paint on, not fundamentally changing them for the modern era.

Icons are visual shorthand for different actions. Nobody has used a floppy drive in years, and yet it still represents the action of saving a file. But the icon has sort of transcended the physical item it used to represent, so it’s probably not going anywhere. Everyone knows the floppy drive means ‘save’. Microsoft would probably like developers to stop using it when another icon would be more appropriate, though.