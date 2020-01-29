Microsoft's $40 million 'AI for Health' program is ready to roll

In a move to promote health equality around the world, Microsoft has introduced its $40 million AI For Health program. The idea is to use artificial intelligence to carry out more effective and quicker diagnoses, tackle global epidemics, and bring cures to people otherwise neglected.

The company's CEO, Brad Smith, recently explained, "We know that putting this powerful technology into the hands of experts tackling this problem can accelerate new solutions and improve access for underserved populations. That's why we created AI for Health."

Artificial intelligence for health equity — With the help of its artificial intelligence program, Microsoft says it plans to address systemic inequality and ensure that the benefits of this research are distributed to everyone regardless of their background and social status. This could be a huge success if effectively applied to medical issues involving maternal mortality rates, diabetes, leprosy, ENT issues, cancerous growths, and more.

In a blog post, the company's John Kahan said, "AI for Health is a philanthropic initiative that complements our broader work in Microsoft Healthcare."

"We will support specific nonprofits and academic collaboration with Microsoft’s leading data scientists, access to best-in-class AI tools and cloud computing, and select cash grants," he added.

The funding is not up for public acquisition but the company appears open to the idea of collaboration.

Like Kahan said, "As a tech company, it is our responsibility to ensure that organizations working on the most pressing societal issues have access to our latest AI technology and the expertise of our technical talent."