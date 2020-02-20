Looks like Microsoft is upping its competition with Google. The company rolled out a new app for iPhone and Android called Office, which offers Word, Excel, and Powerpoint all in one place — a quite different experience from Google's separate apps and downloads for Drive, Sheets, and Docs.

Office first introduced the app in November under Apple's TestFlight program. The program allowed up to 10,000 iPhone users to preview the app before its public release — a maximum the company says it hit in under a few hours. Android users, however, were not limited to app restrictions allowing for continuous downloads under the public preview program.

Since its preview release, new enhancements have been added to the app that include support for third-party storage services including Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, and iCloud. Users can also expect templates to assist with the creation of new documents, spreadsheets, or presentations.

But, that's not all – The company has integrated features like QR code scans, file transfers between devices and an often underrated but important quirk like scanning and signing PDFs — something often a hassle to do with mobile.

Microsoft says it has no plans to stop now and has new app features on the horizon. The company plans to add three new features: Word Diction, Excel Cards View and Outline to Powerpoint in the coming update. Here's what you can expect from all three features, according to the tech behemoth:

Word Diction: Will turn your voice into written text.

Will turn your voice into written text. Excel Cards View: View and edit data in an Excel table row in a card format.

View and edit data in an Excel table row in a card format. Outline to Powerpoint: Users will be able to write presentation content as an outline that will then allow PowerPoint Designer to translate into slides that include styling, formatting, and iconography of the content.