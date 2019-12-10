MKBHD unboxes Apple's new cheese grater Mac Pro

Apple gave MKBHD an early look at the new Mac Pro confirming what we already knew: it still looks like a cheese grater, it's super fast, and extremely expensive. Oh, each model also comes with two Apple logo stickers. "The biggest Apple stickers I've ever seen," says MKHD.

Maxing out all the specs — A top-of-the-line Mac Pro with all of the maxed-out configurations (with $400 wheels and $250 Magic Mouse 2 and Magic TrackPad 2) totals up to $52,748. For the same money, you can get something like 5,860 of Apple's headphone jack dongles. Decisions, decisions, decisions...

What he's testing — His review unit was configured with a 2.5GHz 28-core Intel Xeon W processor, 384GB (that's not a typo) of 2,933MHz DDR4 RAM, and dual AMD Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs with 32GB of video RAM, 4TB of storage, and Apple's custom afterburner card for accelerating performance. He's also testing two 32-inch 6K Pro Display XDR monitors.

It's quiet and blazing fast — Not surprising: it's quiet and cooled entirely with airflow through the fans, not with any liquid-cooling system like most PCs. Apple loves making quiet computers, after all.

Also not surprising: it's a really fast Mac (it had better be starting at $6,000). His Mac Pro scored 1,180 on single-core and 21,303 on multi-core tests on Geekbench 5. In a video rendering comparison, the Mac Pro managed to render a 5-minute-long video made up of 8K RED RAW footage in 4 minutes and 20 seconds. In comparison, the new 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro rendered the same video in about 20 minutes an iMac Pro took about 12 minutes. So yeah, it's fast.