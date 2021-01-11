Evan Rodgers

CES 2021

Moorebot's Scout is an adorable home sentry robot

This little bot is always watching.

A CES tradition

It wouldn't be CES, the Consumer Electronics Show, without a fleet of dubiously-useful robots making their debut. This year we're introduced to Moorebot's new Scout, a home security robot that's a little cuter than your typical Terminator.

The Moorebot Scout

This tiny little friend has a 1080p camera (with night vision, apparently), four-wheel drive with omni-directional wheels, and a Wi-Fi connection. It's apparently compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The company pitches the device for home monitoring and pet companionship.

