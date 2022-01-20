Mophie made the ultimate 3-in-1 travel charger for Apple devices

Here’s another excuse to stay firmly within Apple’s ecosystem. Mophie just released its 3-in-1 MagSafe compatible travel charger for those of us who are already completely committed to our Apple devices. As the name implies, the charger has dedicated spots for charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. The design feels a lot like Apple’s own MagSafe Duo charger that was seen as too expensive, but the Mophie charger adds an extra slot for even more wireless charging.

Like the MagSafe Duo, the best part of the Mophie charger is that you can fold it up into a small square. Even better though, you can pack Mophie’s new charger and everything it comes with into its carrying case. The compact design was obviously tailored for those of us who travel a lot, but even if you’re not traveling, the foldable design lets you tuck this thing away to cut down on desk clutter.

You can fit the 3-in-1 charger, the USB-C cable and the 30W wall adapter into the carrying case. Mophie/Apple

Apple’s AirPower charging mat may be long dead, but foldable chargers like this Mophie one are good substitutes. It’s baffling Apple hasn’t released an updated MagSafe Duo with three charging pads and an updated puck to support the Apple Watch Series 7’s faster charging.

MFi certification — The Mophie charger is an officially certified third-party MagSafe accessory and was built with the official MagSafe charging puck from Apple. Since it has the Apple MFi certification, the Mophie charger can offer up to 15W of wireless charging power for your iPhone, whereas competitors without MagSafe compatibility usually top out at 7.5W.

Mophie has designed other 3-in-1 wireless chargers in the past, but it’s a first for something this travel-friendly. Previously, the company released its 3-in-1 wireless MagSafe compatible stand charger that was better suited to be plopped down somewhere that’s a designated charging spot. Mophie even put out a 3-in-1 design that didn’t offer MagSafe compatibility and could only offer 7.5W of wireless charging.

Mophie’s previous 3-in-1 MagSafe compatible charger was not designed as foldable. Mophie

Mophie isn’t the only third-party vendor offering these wireless charging pads either. Belkin recently released its own 3-in-1 charger that also has MagSafe compatibility. But like Mophie’s earlier chargers, it’s just not as portable as this latest travel charger.

Belkin’s version of a 3-in-1 MagSafe compatible charger. Belkin

Available through Apple — Mophie’s 3-in-1 travel charger will cost $149.95 and will come with a detachable USB-C cable and a 30W wall adapter, all of which can be stored within the carrying case. Currently, you can only preorder the new Mophie charger through the Apple Store website, which expects deliveries to start in mid-February. Mophie is also expected to list the 3-in-1 charger on its own website in the coming weeks.