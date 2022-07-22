Motorola’s next foldable Razr to launch week before Z Flip 4

It looks like Motorola wants to draw some of the hype away from Samsung and its August Unpacked event. Motorola announced in a Weibo post that it’s planning to reveal the Moto Razr 2022, along with the Moto X30 Pro, on August 2. Even if the new Razr will be revealed before Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4, it’s going to be limited to Chinese markets at launch, with European markets afterwards.

From leaked images and videos, it looks like Motorola is doing away with that iconic chin that the Razr is known for. The upcoming chin-less Razr shares a lot more resemblance to the Z Flip 3 now, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing since Samsung nails the clamshell foldable design. It’s hard to tell if Motorola can differentiate the Razr 2022 enough to take away some of Samsung’s pull and nostalgia alone might not be enough.

Motorola is planning to reveal its Moto Razr 2022 and its Moto X30 Pro during an August 2 event. Motorola / Weibo

Flagship specs — We should get more concrete details about the Razr 2022 during the reveal, but we do have some idea thanks to rumored specs. According to rumors, the third-gen Razr is expected to come with Snapdragon’s 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 6.7-inch foldable display, 128GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, but the same 2,800mAh battery. Rumors also note camera improvements with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 32-megapixel selfie cam, and a wide-angle and macro lens that are both 13 megapixels.

Considering foldables are a departure from the traditional flat smartphone design, price is a major consideration when comparing the two styles. After all, foldables have to be priced affordably enough to convince people to switch away from their iPhones and Galaxy S22s. According to leaks from OnLeaks, via CompareDial, the European pricing for the Razr 2022 starts at €1,149 or about $1,175. If those prices are accurate, that’s much more affordable than the $1,400 price tag of the previous Moto Razr 5G, which is a smart move from Motorola.

The chin from the Moto Razr 5G won’t be making a comeback. Motorola

A real competitor — Samsung has all but set the bar for foldables with its Z Flip 3 at its reasonable price of $999. We do have some leaks hinting at Samsung hiking the price of its upcoming Z Flip 4 to around $1,100. If that’s the case, Motorola might be able to seriously compete with Samsung’s upcoming foldable.

Competition is always a good thing for the consumers, but we’re curious where Motorola wants to position themselves in the foldables market. There’s a chance that the Moto Razr 2022 really surprises us at its reveal on August 2. However, even if the new Razr exceeds our expectations, you’ll only have to wait a few more days to see what Samsung’s Z Flip 4 will look like.