Motorola is trying to get foldable phones right with a new, third-gen Razr

Looks like Lenovo isn’t ready to give up on its Motorola Razr revival just yet. According to Android Authority, Chen Jin, the general manager of the Lenovo Mobile Business Group, revealed on Weibo that the company is working on a third-generation version of its foldable Razr series.

Lenovo, who owns Motorola, was surely looking to capitalize on the nostalgia factor and the growing trend towards foldable phones when it announced the reboot to the Motorola Razr line in 2019, but like a lot of reboots, it was a huge disappointment. Lenovo gave it another shot when it released an updated version, called the Razr 5G, that really felt more like an upgrade from its predecessor rather than the second iteration.

Now, we’re awaiting the company’s third attempt at the revamped Razr we all hoped for — one that can encapsulate that feeling of being part of the Cool Kids Club back in the 2000s. But even if the new Razr hits the mark, it’s unlikely to dominate the market like it did back in the day. The third-gen Razr would have to compete against the likes of the ever-popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and new foldable competitors, like the P50 Pocket Pro that Huawei recently announced.

No spec sheet yet — An online translation of Jin’s Weibo post hinted at the newest Razr model having an upgraded chip, a better interface and an improved appearance. The Lenovo exec’s post didn’t offer any other concrete details but hopefully, the company learned from its previous mistakes with past Razrs.

Motorola’s Razr 5G. Motorola

Lenovo built the second-generation Motorola Razr 5G with a Snapdragon 765G, a 20MP front camera, a 48MP rear camera and a 6.2-inch foldable display. But if the upcoming Razr wants to challenge the current specs of other more popular foldables, it could look towards Snapdragon’s latest chipset.