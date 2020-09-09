Motorola Razr 2: A 5G follow up to its folding, flipping flop

Coming off the heels of its spectacular failure with its foldable Razr revival, Motorola today announced that it'll be giving the old brand another spin. The new model features an updated design, specs bumps, and sub-6 5G.

The new model sports a Snapdragon 765G, 8GB RAM, a 6.2-ing 21.9:9 foldable display as well as a 2.7-inch external display, 256GB onboard storage, a 2800mAh battery, 15W charging, dual SIM support, a "water-repellent" design, and two cameras: One 20MP f2.2 front camera and a 48MP f1.7 rear camera. No, there's still no wireless charging.

Motorola has also moved the device's fingerprint sensor to the back on the unit, which should help a bit with how uncomfortable the original's placement was. They're also touting expanded functionality for the external display. Weirdly, they've made any big announcements regarding updating the device's much reviled hinge system but Mr. Mobile says it's using fewer parts and we trust him. Enjoy the little bits of pocket lint that get in there!

We, rather notoriously, had a lot of issues with the original Razr revival. Our unit was finicky, ran out of power quickly, and eventually just fell apart altogether. The entire debacle was a huge disappointment to fans of the original Razr line (everyone born before the year 1999) who saw the initial mock ups and drooled. Though nothing here screams "they've solved it!" let's hope the second time's the charm.

The second generation Motorola Razr will be available this fall for $1399 on AT&T, T-Mobile, and unlocked.

