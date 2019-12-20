Motorola delays its super hot Razr foldable phone

Motorola's new (and very hot and very expensive) $1,500 Razr is apparently such a hit that it's now delayed because there aren't enough to go around. Originally planned for a launch in January 2020, the foldable phone will be pushed back to a later unspecified time although it won't be a “significant shift.”
"We are working to determine the appropriate quantity and schedule to ensure that more consumers have access to Razr at launch,” Lenovo, Motorola's parent company Lenovo, told Bloomberg.
Not the first delayed foldable — The Razr is the latest foldable phone to have its launch delayed. Samsung's Galaxy Fold was delayed several months after early review units revealed key design flaws and forced the company to reinforce certain parts of the device like the hinge and bendable display. Huawei's Mate X, which launched in China, was also delayed. The Razr's delay appears to have nothing to do with design or engineering and is strictly a supply issue.