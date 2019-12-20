Motorola delays its super hot Razr foldable phone

Motorola's new (and very hot and very expensive) $1,500 Razr is apparently such a hit that it's now delayed because there aren't enough to go around. Originally planned for a launch in January 2020, the foldable phone will be pushed back to a later unspecified time although it won't be a “significant shift.”

"We are working to determine the appropriate quantity and schedule to ensure that more consumers have access to Razr at launch,” Lenovo, Motorola's parent company Lenovo, told Bloomberg.