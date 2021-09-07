MSI and Fragment partner for exclusive Creator Z16 laptop limited to 686 units

Hiroshi Fujiwara needs no introduction in the streetwear world. His imprint, Fragment Design, which frequently collaborates with brands like Nike, Louis Vuitton, and Pokémon, and multidisciplinary artists like Travis Scott release limited products that end up coveted by hypebeasts.

Next up for Fujiwara and Fragment to turn upside down: laptops. The renowned designer is partnering up with MSI to release a stealth black “Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Editon” laptop bundle sporting Fragment’s iconic dual thunderbolt logo.

Limited to 686 units — Naturally, this limited edition laptop bundle, which includes the special black-themed laptop, a sleeve a wireless mouse, and a mouse pad will be extremely limited when it hits the MSI Store in October for $2,699.

MSI says there will only be 500 units released in the U.S. and 186 units allocated for the U.K. In other words: If you can’t beat the bots to score this exclusive laptop, you better believe they’re going to fetch ridiculous prices in the resale market. Everything with a Fragment logo on it usually does.

Mobile powerhouse — Tech-wise, the limited edition Windows 10 laptop is identical to the regular MSI creator Z16 laptop with a 16-inch touchscreen (2,560 x 1,600) with mini-LED backlighting and 120Hz refresh rate, 11th-gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, up to 64GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, up to 2TB of NVMe SSD, a 90Whr battery, and 720p webcam with Windows Hello Support.

The 5.07-pound laptop has plenty of ports, too: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, and a microSD card slot. It’s got the latest wireless connectivity including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. There’s also a fingerprint sensor.

Cool dude just holding onto his MSI x Fragment laptop in a super cool pose. MSI