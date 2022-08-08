It seems like not many people are playing (or have even heard of) Netflix Games and it’s not just anecdotal evidence at this point. Apptopia, an app analytics company, found that less than one percent of Netflix subscribers use its mobile gaming platform, as first reported by CNBC.

Looking at Apptopia’s statistics, Netflix’s games have been downloaded 23.3 million times and have an average 1.7 million daily users. Compare that to Netflix’s more than 220 million subscribers and the Netflix Games numbers are barely a drop in the bucket.

In case you’ve never seen Netflix Games, this is what the platform looks like. Netflix

It’s not the greatest sign for a struggling Netflix, considering the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers back in April. More recently, Netflix reported its second quarter earnings, where it’s preparing for even more subscriber losses.

Mobile gaming money — Netflix Games is unlikely to be the solution that pulls the streaming platform out of its slump. It’s better to think of Netflix Games as a way to pass time while you wait for the next season of Stranger Things, as evidenced with games like Stranger Things: 1984.

The majority of Netflix Games’ first batch of games give off a Farmville-esque vibe, with titles like Knittens, Bowling Ballers, and Card Blast, but there are some decent games on it too, like Moonlighter and Townsmen.

Netflix looks like it’s prioritizing quality games to its lineup; in July, it introduced Into The Breach and Before Your Eyes to Netflix Games. It also introduced Mahjong Solitaire, but let’s be real, this game ain’t no Call of Duty.

Netflix is planning to have a total of 50 games on its games platform by the end of the year. If the upcoming games can match the quality of those two indie hits, it could be a nice push for Netflix Games to become relevant. But, we can’t forget about the glaring issue of Netflix basically not marketing its gaming service at all.

More marketing — To give Netflix some credit, Netflix Games is less than a year old. There’s plenty of room for improvement and it looks like the company is starting that process. A strong marketing push could change the perception that the company is only a video streaming service.

When you combine its relatively unknown gaming platform with its subscription price increase and crackdown on password sharing, Netflix is going through some serious growing pains as it peaks and competition from the likes of Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, and others eat into its user base. It seems like Netflix is throwing a bunch of solutions at the wall, including its games platform and even including ads. Time will tell if any of them stick.