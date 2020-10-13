Netflix has officially killed off free trials in the U.S.

Netflix no longer offers one-month free trials to new subscribers in the United States. The company has been moving towards a "sampling" model where it makes select shows and movies available to watch for free. It's already phased out trials in other parts of the world.

More recently Netflix made its movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before available to watch on its site without an account and released a complete Dave Chappelle standup special on YouTube for free.

Everyone knows Netflix — Netflix confirmed the change in a statement to The Verge today. More than 73 million people in the U.S. subscribe to Netflix, and that doesn't account for the legions of people who share account credentials with friends and family. Which is to say, it's mostly saturated here, and everyone knows that Netflix is synonymous with having a great catalog of content. The company repeatedly releases new TV shows and films like Tiger King that everyone talks about and tunes in for. If you want Netflix, you probably already have it.

On top of that, recent data has shown that Netflix converts more than 80 percent of its free-trial users to a paid subscription. It's probably confident enough now that it doesn't need to offer free trials, which are sometimes abused by people who use burner emails to repeatedly create new trial accounts.

Shutterstock