New leak details new sizes for next year’s iPhone 12

A year ahead of launch, the rumor mill is churning out iPhone 12 specs like, well, an Apple factory. The latest leak indicates that next year’s lineup of phones will have slightly different sizes.

Current displays for the iPhone 11 series are 5.8, 6.1, and 6.5 inches. Another 6.1-inch display will be available in 2020 as well as 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch phones, if the latest leak is to be believed.

What do we know about the iPhone 12? – This display size leak stems from an order Apple made to screen suppliers Samsung and LG. The info also indicates the entire iPhone 12 lineup will feature OLED screens.

Previous leaks suggest a return to the iPhone 4’s industrial design and a rear-sensing 3D camera system for augmented reality applications. Apple already predicts the 12 series will sell well based on the inclusion of a 5G-ready Qualcomm chip.

It’s unlikely that the screen sizes will change, but all the other rumors are a bit more flexible. If they turn out to be factual, these upgrades would mark a significant leap in the iPhone’s design and capabilities. Hopefully, you didn’t already upgrade your phone.