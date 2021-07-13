Tech
To increase efficiency, the robot has tolerance for hitting a person, so long as the impacts are harmless.
One of the dreams of robotics is to help people with disabilities lead normal lives by augmenting their limited mobility.
One concern is safety, however. A robot needs to be gentle like a human, and use the appropriate amount of force. You wouldn’t want a prosthetic arm to squeeze your soda can too hard, for instance. Similarly, you don’t want a robot to yank a shirt over your head too hard.