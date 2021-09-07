Minority Report predicted this one. An artificial intelligence company called Alfi intends on installing screens in public places that will use facial recognition to target personalized ads at people. The company has already been testing the screens, which can recognize a person’s facial expressions to perceive whether they liked an ad, with 500 ridesharing drivers in Florida. It hopes to install 150,000 facial recognition more screens in the back of rideshare vehicles by the end of next year.

Bloomberg earlier reported on Alfi, which says that it doesn’t collect any personal information but rather simply detects a rider’s age and gender, and then combines that with other information, like location, to choose a targeted advertisement.

Privacy concerns — Critics who spoke to the news outlets warn that even if Alfi doesn’t currently collect personal information, that doesn’t mean it couldn’t begin doing so in the future — and build profiles of a person’s likes and interests without their consent.

Alfi plans to make money through a subscription that would offer advertisers engagement data, including retina tracking that estimates how many people looked at an advertisement, and for how long. The company believes that it’s launching at just the right time, when companies like Apple and Google are starting to crack down on personalized tracking and data collection on the internet.

But knowing that a camera in your Uber is staring at you and analyzing will probably be unsettling to many, who may feel it’s a violation of their privacy because they didn’t consent. Then again, that concern may not elevate to more than a grumble if people don’t want to give up ridesharing services.

Cash incentives for drivers — Drivers who install the Alfi system can be paid upwards of $325 a month, which makes it a pretty easy decision for them. Moreover, Uber and Lyft cannot stop drivers from installing the systems because they work as “independent contractors.”

Building profiles of people can be worrying for the adverse consequences if that information is abused, which happens with online services all too often as is, let alone with some that cross over into the real world.