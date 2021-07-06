Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds come with ANC for $99

Ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is trying to do it again: break into a saturated market with a product that not only looks different, but undercuts the competition on price.

Pei’s new tech startup, Nothing, will launch its first product — the “Ear (1)” wireless earbuds designed by Teenage Engineering — on July 27. According to a Nothing spokesperson, the Ear (1) will have “state-of-the-art” active noise-cancellation (ANC) using “three high definition mics” as well as “leading specs” — all for $99.

Nothing has been busy sharing teasers as it inches closer to the Ear (1) launch later this month. The latest sent to us by the secretive, not-so-secretive startup:

Can anyone make out what this is? Charging cases on some assembly line? Nothing

Cheaper than we expected — At $99, the Ear (1) will cost a lot less than anyone was predicting. AirPods Pro sell for $249. Amazon Echo Buds 2 for $120. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $200. Sony WF-1000XM4 for $280. What features will we see from these other wireless earbuds not make the cut? Wireless charging? Hit to battery life? Comfort?

Transparent design is hard — Pei has been vocal on the Ear (1)’s delay from June to July. Turns out designing a product with transparent materials is really tough. No kidding, there are all kinds of imperfections that literally are more visible on transparent design than a solid color. Anyone who grew up on the original iMac or Game Boy knows what I’m talking about.

Just take a look at this other teaser image. I keep asking the same question with every pic: what are we looking at? If you squint hard you can maybe see some shapes that sorta look like wireless earbuds and maybe a charging case?