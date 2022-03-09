Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti may finally drop this month

We may finally have a release date for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, even if it is unconfirmed. VideoCardz has gotten their hands on what looks like a document sharing embargo details of the RTX 3090 Ti, specifically noting it will be announced and on shelves by March 29. The document also says press and influencer reviews would come out the same day.

There’s been no confirmation from Nvidia, but the report does match a previous rumor from Chiphell forums of a March 29 release. Even though that’s only a few weeks away, I wouldn’t count on being able to snag one on release. For a better idea, the RTX 3090 was released months ago and is still near impossible to find for its retail price of $1,499. That is, unless you’re willing to pay scalper prices of at least $2,000.

Slim on specs — In terms of specs, Nvidia has only said that its RTX 3090 Ti will have 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps, which is a faster memory clock than the RTX 3090 model. Nvidia also revealed that the new graphics card would have 40 shader teraflops, 78 RT teraflops, and 320 Tensor teraflops, which are all upgrades from the previous model.

With the boost in specs, the RTX 3090 Ti is expected to suck up more power with a TDP of 450W, so you might have to upgrade your power supply. Just judging from the little specs we have so far, it does seem like Nvidia’s latest GPU will only offer a marginal upgrade. If you’re really set on chasing performance, you also have to consider that they’re planning on releasing their 40-series graphics cards later this year.

No price yet — Even though they teased the RTX 3090 Ti during their CES 2022 address in January, it’s been radio silence since. In its January address, Nvidia said they would have more details about the graphics card later that month, but it’s now March and there still haven’t been any further details. While it’s just speculation, it could be due to Nvidia still dealing with a persisting GPU shortage issue.

Since there’s no official confirmation, we don’t have a price for the RTX 3090 Ti but there have been estimates of it retailing for around $2,000. Considering how tough it is to get a RTX 3090, it’s probably a low chance that you’ll be able to get your hands on the upcoming RTX 3090 Ti. But there are some more affordable entry-level variants like the RTX 3060 or the RTX 3050. Which, of course, are also sold out.