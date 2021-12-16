Nvidia's Matrix-themed computers are God tier level cyberpunk

Tech
The only way to own one of these gems is to enter Nvidia's ongoing promotional contest for The Matrix Resurrections.
A new Matrix movie is around the corner, and if you’re a fan of the franchise, Nvidia is giving you a chance to immortalize your admiration with not one, but three cyberpunk, bananas, one-of-a-kind, monstrous PCs.
In a promotional contest, Nvidia — in conjunction with Warner Bros. — is giving away three custom PCs based on The Matrix Resurrections, all with their own unique, cyberpunk aesthetic and top end RTX 3080 Ti or 3090 graphics cards.
Specs, however, barely matter because these Prize PC’s are really just pieces of art.