OhMiBod goes back to its roots with an updated G-spot vibrator

Known for its iPod vibrator from the late aughts, OhMiBod is bringing audio and a few other updates to a newer crowd favorite. There’s a new generation of the award-winning BlueMotion Nex|2 which introduces new modes as well as, umm, "orgasm notifications."

The Nex|2 is one of many Bluetooth-connected vibrators (collectively called "teledildonics") that couples and cam models alike have turned to in the pandemic, and now, they can do even more.

What’s buzzing? — The first generation’s seven pre-set vibration patterns are still available in the new model, now designated as “Rhythm” for a set-it-and-forget-it session. A new “Tap and record” mode allows a person to set a pattern of their choosing for a more customizable experience. The introduction of “Club Vibe” also allows the vibrator to respond to ambient noises, like music or a partner’s voice — even over the phone.

“The BlueMotion Nex|2 has something for everyone, whether you’re more old school or want to put technology to the test by connecting with a partner through the OhMiBod Remote App,” company founder Suki Dunham said in a statement.

The upgraded Nex|2 sets itself apart with its “Pulse” setting. The vibrator can be synched to the Remote App on the Apple Watch so your partner gets an alert if your heart skips a beat. You can also send orgasm notifications through the app’s "Oh!Dometer."

Orgasm goals — The app also allows Android and iOS users to essentially create and track a vision board for orgasms, but as a friendly reminder, many people, regardless of gender, don’t center orgasms as the most important aspect of sex. The sex toy revolution has done wonders for women, in particular, who previously often didn't have their needs met, but sexual encounters don’t have to be results-oriented in order to be enjoyable.

Nonetheless, we're always excited about new developments in the field. Because when it comes to options for pleasure — whether suckers, blowers, or vibrators — more is more.