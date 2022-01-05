OnePlus 10 Pro has a massive 5,000 mAh battery

CES 2022
Yesterday, as part of the CES 2022 festivities, OnePlus showed off the OnePlus 10 Pro’s design in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. We got a glimpse at the triple-lens Hasselblad camera housed in its new ceramic bump and details on the texture of the phones (made of “micro-crystals that resemble “glittering sand grains”).
Now, we know specs for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Not all the specs, but some specs because OnePlus is doing that thing where it only lets media talk about some details every day. It’s very annoying, but here’s what we know about the OnePlus 10 Pro so far:
- Display: 120Hz Fluid AMOLED with second-gen LTPO (no idea how big the display is or what the resolution is)
- Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- RAM: LPDDR5 (no idea how much)
- Storage: UFS 3.1 (no idea how much)
- Rear cameras: 48-megapixel wide (OIS) + 50-megapixel ultra-wide (OIS) + 8-megapixel telephoto
- Front camera: 32 megapixels
- Battery: 5,000 mAh (versus 4,500 mAh on the OnePlus 9 Pro)
- Charging: 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging + 50W AirVOOC wireless charging + reverse wireless charging
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2
- Dimensions: 163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm (For comparison, the OnePlus 9 Pro measured 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm)
And that’s all we know. Blame OnePlus for drip-feeding information on the OnePlus 10 Pro instead of sharing it all at once.
Android 12 — The OnePlus 10 Pro ships with Android 12 with OnePlus’ own OxygenOS customizations. Hopefully, OnePlus has ironed out the bugs that forced it to pull the release for the OnePlus 9 series.
Coming to China — Still no word on a global release for the OnePlus 10 Pro. China gets the flagship phone first on January 11.
Stay tuned for more — Until OnePlus shares more this is all we have to go on. I asked OnePlus about the display size, RAM and storage sizes, but didn’t receive a response by the time of publishing. We’ll update this story when that information is shared.