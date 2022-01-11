Here's every last remaining detail on the OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro officially launches today... in China (it’s January 10 in the U.S, but 11 in China). This is the final embargo of what has been several days of phone details unnecessarily spread across a week. You already know about the OnePlus 10 Pro’s design, cameras, and most of the specs. Here’s the rest of the information on the OnePlus 10 Pro that you’ve been waiting for.

Global launch dates — Like we said, China first with a street date of January 13. Europe, India, and North America get the OnePlus 10 Pro “later in 2022.” How much later? I asked OnePlus; they declined more specificity.

Price — OnePlus didn’t provide pricing information — not even for the China launch so we can get a rough idea of how much it’d cost in other regions. It’s very bizarre and can only mean the phone is not cheap if the company is not boasting about how it undercuts the iPhone 13 Pro or Galaxy S21 Ultra or Pixel 6 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. OnePlus

Display, storage, and RAM specs — For some reason OnePlus didn’t want to share exact specs for the 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, RAM, or storage configurations last week. Now, we have that info. The screen measures 6.7 inches (OnePlus wouldn’t share resolution) and has what OnePlus touts the “first in the industry with Dual Color Calibration, meaning its display has been calibrated to deliver accurate, natural colors at two different levels of brightness – high and low.” OnePlus says this allows the phone’s screen to show more accurate and consistent colors.

RAM and storage configurations are as follows: Up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Are there lower RAM and storage configurations? I asked OnePlus and the company wouldn’t say.

Complete OnePlus 10 Pro specs:

Display: 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED with second-gen LTPO (refresh rate adapts between 1Hz and 120Hz)

6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED with second-gen LTPO (refresh rate adapts between 1Hz and 120Hz) Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR5

Up to 12GB LPDDR5 Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1

Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear cameras: 48-megapixel wide (OIS) + 50-megapixel ultra-wide (OIS) + 8-megapixel telephoto

48-megapixel wide (OIS) + 50-megapixel ultra-wide (OIS) + 8-megapixel telephoto Front camera: 32 megapixels

32 megapixels Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Charging: 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging + 50W AirVOOC wireless charging + reverse wireless charging

80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging + 50W AirVOOC wireless charging + reverse wireless charging Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions: 163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm (For comparison, the OnePlus 9 Pro measured 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm)

I dig the new triple-lens Hasselblad camera bump on the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus

Goodbye Warp Charging, hello SuperVOOC — OnePlus’ Warp Charging for fast wired and wireless charging was always just a rebranded version of Oppo’s SuperVOOC charging tech. Now, they’re one and the same. The OnePlus 10 Pro supports 80W SuperVooC Flash Charge wired charging, which the company says can charge from 1-100% in 32 minutes. That’s fast!

For wireless charging, it supports 50W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charge, which OnePlus says can take the OnePlus 10 Pro from 1-100% in 47 minutes. OnePlus wouldn’t say, but my guess is you will need a special charger (sold separately) to get the full 50W wireless charging speed like the Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger stand for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

And in an ultimate finger to Apple and Samsung, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with an 80W USB-C charger in the box.