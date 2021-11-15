OnePlus’ glow-in-the-dark Pac-Man phone is as fun as it sounds

Tech
OnePlus and Bandai Namco collaborated on a special edition Nord 2 filled with Pac-Man tributes.
OnePlus is known for working with other brands — for example, a collab with CD Projekt Red that brought a OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition to fruition. These partnerships are a big part of what keeps OnePlus in the spotlight, and if the latest dose of smartphone nostalgia is any indication, they might just keep rolling in.
As evidenced by a recent collaboration with Casio watches, the Pac-Man brand is as hot as ever, and now OnePlus is getting in on the action with this special edition OnePlus Nord 2 decked out in Pac-Man branding on the inside and outside.