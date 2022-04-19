OnePlus’ new Nord phone, the N20 5G, will be available April 28, exclusively from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, the company announced today.

The device is a sequel to the Nord N10 5G, one of two affordable 5G phones OnePlus sold for under $400 last year.

Specs — The Nord N20 5G has a thinner and flatter body than last year’s N10 and N100, with what looks like a matte finish and three cameras on the back. It evokes the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 flat edges (and harkens back to flat-edge OnePlus X), and at least in the photos, looks a fair bit classier than the super reflective, glossy finishes of OnePlus phones from 2021.

The front screen is a 6.43-inch, FHD+, AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader. That’s a feature that’s normally reserved for flagships like the OnePlus 10 Pro or Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it does come with a trade-off — the Nord N20 5G only has a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Nord N20 5G with a Snapdragon 695 chip, 6GB of RAM, and a 4,500 mAh battery (with support for 33W fast charging). That’s the same amount of RAM as last year’s N10, but it should still help with demanding gaming and photography use-cases.

OnePlus opted for a 64-megapixel main camera along with monochrome and macro lenses, a simpler setup than the camera array it shipped on N10, though it remains to be seen if it will offer better camera performance.

What is a Nord? — Some of the shine has come off OnePlus in the last few years. There’s a sense the company lost some of its consumer-first identity as it became more closely aligned with its sister brand Oppo, and its mid-range phone releases from 2021 lacked the bang-for-your buck power of the original Nord.

It will be interesting to see where the Nord N20 5G ultimately lands when it launches on April 28. T-Mobile and OnePlus did not share pricing information ahead of their embargo, but you should be able to find up-to-date details on the OnePlus Nord N20 5G on T-Mobile’s website.

Stay tuned for Input’s review of the new Nord coming soon.