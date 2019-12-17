OnePlus will show off concept phone at CES 2020

Now we know what OnePlus was teasing for CES 2020: a concept phone. The Chinese phone maker will unveil a device called the OnePlus Concept One at the world's largest technology show on January 7, reports CNET. The concept phone unveil will coincide with the company's sixth anniversary and reportedly come with "an ever smoother, faster, and more 'burdenless' experience.

Will it bend in half? — Foldable phones like Samsung's Galaxy Fold and especially Motorola's Razr have made smartphones exciting again even though the technical challenges of bending a screen in half have yet to be perfected. If there's any event for OnePlus to show off a prototype device that may or may not ever be released it's CES. Companies like Razer got to CES every year with outrageous concepts like a triple-screen laptop that never get produced.