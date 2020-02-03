Pablo Escobar's brother throws 'sexy' funeral for Samsung's Galaxy Fold

You really can't make this shit up. Pablo Escobar's brother, Robert Escobar, is back with another foldable phone and it's going to destroy Samsung's Galaxy Fold. (It's doubtful the Escobar 1 Fold "beat Apple.") How is he so sure? Because the scantily-clad women in one of its absolutely insane promotional videos called "Rest In Peace Samsung" are smashing Galaxy Folds with sledgehammers.

The irony is, of course, the Escobar Fold 2 is just a rebadged Galaxy Fold with an uglier gold cover. Spec-for-spec, it's literally identical to the Galaxy Fold. Okay, Escobar fucked up on at least spec: the site says the outside screen is 6 inches. Looking at the photos of the trash-worthy phone, I'm pretty sure it was a typo and they meant to say 4.6-inch. And there's only five cameras instead of six. But otherwise, this is a complete knockoff of the Fold.

Make no mistake, the Escobar Fold 2 is not a phone you want. It's an excuse for Escobar and criminals to get women (👀 ) to prance around in lingerie, smash things with hammers, and play with explosives. And produce these super cringy and embarrassing "product videos."

Anyone who buys an Escobar Fold 2, which somehow retails for $399 (a Galaxy Fold goes for $1,980), is supporting a drug kingpin and any potentially illegal activity linked to this suspicious venture. We wouldn't be surprised if the phone steals your data as soon as you set it up with your accounts. I mean, look at these people holding their Escobar Fold 2 phones with Pablo Escobar's creepy mug set as the wallpaper. Obviously this phone is going to be terrible, although their completely genuine enthusiasm suggests otherwise...