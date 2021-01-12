Parler may have found a new host as it registers its domain with Epik

It seems that Parler may return online sooner than expected. The "anything goes" social network has registered its domain name with Epik, according to Vice, after all its other service providers cut ties last week, causing the website to go offline.

Parler was favored by a growing number of conservatives for its loose moderation that contrasted with increasing crackdowns on Twitter and Facebook. It's believed that far-right extremist content on the site contributed to last Wednesday's riots at the U.S. Capitol. In response, both Apple and Google pulled Parler's app from their respective stores, and the final blow came when Amazon Web Services announced it would stop hosting the website on Sunday at midnight.

Far-right hosting — Fortunately for Parler, it may be able to find refuge with Epik. The company provides both domain name registration as well as web-hosting services, and it's already home to Gab, another far-right social network for the de-platformed (and, often, degenerate). That site briefly went offline in October 2018 after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. It was discovered that a user on Gab, Robert Bowers, had posted a message indicating an intent to cause harm before he took out the shooting. After GoDaddy and hosting provider Joyent cut off service, Epik swooped in and saved Gab.

In a statement on its site, Epik acknowledged that Parler has transferred its domain to the company, but "to date, no communication has been received by them for discussion of future service provision." The company did, however, use its statement to attack the major social media companies over their increased moderation.

Parler has since sued Amazon for ending service, claiming that the company is violating antitrust laws by taking it offline while it still provides hosting to Twitter. The ability for major service providers to quickly nuke a company out of orbit is concerning, to be sure, though as a private company it's well within Amazon's rights to cut off those companies it deems to have violated its terms and conditions.

Living in obscurity — Reducing the power of monopolistic tech giants is something most people, regardless of their political affiliations, agree with — it would enable more competition, keep services innovating, and reduce the ability of a single platform to remove a service it disapproves of. But even if Amazon and Apple saw their power reduced by regulation, market forces would still make it difficult for extremist sites like Parler to survive. Most advertisers don't want to be associated with harmful, incendiary, or racist content, and smaller providers like payments processors risk losing customers if they're discovered to be facilitating transactions for extremist-friendly websites (which Gab learned, when major payments processors cut ties with it).

There's only so much money MyPillow can spend to keep these alt social networks afloat. For revenue, Gab has had to resort to user contributions through cryptocurrency platforms.

Epik has clearly decided to corner the market for extremist hosting. Besides Gab it also serves Bitchute, a far-right YouTube, and InfoWars, the conspiracy theory site run by Alex Jones. At least Parler will be in good and familiar company.