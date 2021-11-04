On the internet radio show Time Crisis, which is hosted by Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and artist Jake Longstreth, a frequent topic of discussion is the history of corporate food branding. The duo proclaimed that 2020 ushered in the age of the three-brand collaboration, with unlikely drops like Travis Scott’s Playstation Nike Dunk lows. This week, we have another entrant to the hallowed space and it involves Pepsi, Polaroid, and the vintage electronics purveyor, Retrospekt: the Polaroid 600 Pepsi instant film camera.

This specific camera is made from refurbished internal parts from vintage Polaroids made in the 1980s and ‘90s. The outside Pepsi wrapping was inspired by the soda’s branding from the same period (the 1992 iconography to be exact), producing a kind of modern nostalgia. There is some precedent for this particular marriage of brands as well.

“In the 1980s, Polaroid produced a limited number of cameras that made use of the then-current Pepsi branding,” says Michael Kempen, Retrospekt’s Creative Director. “As the years go by, they’re becoming increasingly difficult to find — but demand is still high.”

What are the specs? — The camera makes use of Polaroid 600 film, a type that requires less light while shooting, a built-in flash, and automatic focusing, making it easier for casual use or for the amateur photographer who still wants easily replicable film shots.

Retrospekt is known for refurbishing retro cameras and audio equipment, and fits in with the contemporary ethos of sustainable consumption. The company was officially licensed by Polaroid and Pepsi to create the camera and it is available now for purchase through its website. Each device is created in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and retail for $160.