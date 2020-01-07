PopSockets launches wireless charger that works through a case and PopGrip

PopSockets is getting into the wireless charging game with a device tailored for its signature PopGrip. Launched at CES, the PopPower is able to charge your phone through both a case and a PopGrip. It's the only such product on the market, and PopSockets claims it's three times more powerful than standard chargers on the market.

The Qi-certified charger is able to continuously deliver up to 15 watts of wireless power. It also supports fast charging modes from Apple and Samsung.

Out now — The PopPower is already available for sale on PopSockets' site for $60. It comes in matte white, or if you're feeling more vibrant, Mountainscape and Cosmic Cloud.

PopSockets