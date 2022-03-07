Razer's new mini gaming keyboard has two distinct levels of keystroke

Razer dropped the perfect keyboard for anyone looking to save desk space without sacrificing function. The latest Huntsman Mini Analog is Razer’s 60 percent keyboard with upgraded analog optical switches. For added responsiveness, the Huntsman’s switches use light to tell when you’re pressing a key and can even tell how hard you’re pressing it.

Even though Razer’s minimalist keyboard has fewer keys, you won’t sacrifice much functionality since the Huntsman Mini Analog can program two actions onto every key. Razer’s analog optical switches aren’t new since they’re already being used in its Huntsman V2 Analog and its Tartarus Pro, but the switches are new to the Huntsman Mini Analog, which feels like the perfect balance between form and function.

The analog optical switches offers better precision with each press. Razer

Two-in-one keystrokes — The only real difference between the Huntsman Mini Analog and its regular counterpart is the analog style of the switches. As mentioned earlier, the switches have dual-step actuation where you can set two actuation points between 1.5 mm and 3.6 mm with Razer’s Synapse configuration tool. This effectively doubles what each keystroke can do and adds a whole world of customizability. For example, you can set up a macro to equip an item with the first press and then use the same item with the second, deeper press.

Razer’s analog optical switch can detect how hard you’re pressing. Razer

Since Razer’s switches can detect how hard you’re pressing a key, it also makes for much more fluid motion than the traditional WASD that does feel clunky sometimes. You know exactly what I’m talking about if you’ve ever tried to drive in any game with a keyboard — the actuation on the Razer switches makes for much more sensitive throttling and braking, as well as more fine tuned turns.

Razer

Since the Huntsman Mini Analog is a 60 percent keyboard, there’s no F-key row, arrows keys, or numpad, but Razer included side printing on certain keycaps to indicate specific secondary functions. On the other hand, the stripped-down design of the keyboard does make it pretty portable, especially since it also connects with a detachable USB-C cable.