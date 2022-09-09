Razor has come a long way since its humble start as that classic kick scooter we all grew up with. The company announced its latest adult electric scooter, the EcoSmart Cargo, that makes for the perfect companion for running errands. Like the name implies, this scooter was meant to handle cargo, whether it’s an adult passenger, groceries, or packages.

You can customize the rear rack however you want. Razor

The EcoSmart Cargo joins Razor’s electric scooter lineup for adults, which includes other seated e-scooters like the EcoSmart Metro and the Vector, as well as several other electric stand-up scooters. The EcoSmart Cargo will even be one of the fastest scooters with its nearly 20 mph top speed. It’ll also be one of the more flexible options since it has a convertible rack system in the back that you can reconfigure.

Cargo cruiser — The EcoSmart Cargo’s convertible rack system can be set up as an adult passenger seat with built-in storage, a detachable basket for transporting cargo, or just a plain rack that you can customize however you want.

At $1,100, the EcoSmart Cargo is loads cheaper than other e-bikes out there. Razor

It’s surprisingly fast with a top speed of 19.9 mph with its 1000-watt motor and chain drivetrain. Razor built the e-scooter with hand-operated rear-disc brakes because you’re probably going to need them if you’re getting anywhere near that top speed.

The EcoSmart Cargo gets around 16.6 miles on a single charge of its 46.8V battery pack, or about 50 minutes of continuous use. It’s not really meant for any type of long-range trip, but it looks perfect for a short commute to and from the office or supermarket.

A decent top speed, 50 minutes of continous use, and Razor branding. What more do you want? Razor

Razor also designed the EcoSmart Cargo with a bamboo deck to rest your feet, 16-inch superwide tires for a smooth ride, and an easily-adjustable seat design. There are LED lights at the front and back of the scooter, as well as a dashboard display that has a five-speed toggle function.