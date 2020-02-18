Ring is finally making two-factor authentication mandatory after months of privacy issues

Starting this week, all Ring accounts will require two-factor authentication, the company announced today. The extra layer of authentication uses a one-time, six-digit code to be sent either by email or SMS.

“We’re listening to what you, our customers, are saying and taking additional steps to help you feel confident that your home and personal information are safe when you use our products,” the company stated.

Too little, too late — Of course the extra layer of protection offered by two-factor authentication is welcome on any platform — but why has it taken Ring so long to arrive at that conclusion? Public faith in the company has been sliding downhill for a long time now.

The company has faced a slew of security scandals in the last few months. Most recently, Ring’s Android app was reportedly letting Facebook and other third parties track users. Users’ passwords have been leaked on the dark web. Hackers have harassed people using Ring devices. Ring has even had to fire employees for watching users’ video feeds. In all of these allegations, Ring has been steadfast in its assurances that it values its customers’ privacy and security.

Last month, Ring was even hit with a federal lawsuit over privacy negligence. It seems that may have finally lit a fire under the company to make changes to its products

Login notifications and opt-out options — Ring is also packaging a few other features with the two-factor authentication. The app will now ping users when a new login has been detected, which should quell some of the unease around who has access to video feeds. Ring’s Control Center will also now allow users to opt-out of sharing data with third parties for personalized ads.

The new security features should begin rolling out to users this week. Whether or not they actually renew public faith in Ring’s ability to secure customer data... well, that’s going to take some time.