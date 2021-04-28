Samsung’s 15-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptop weighs only 3 pounds

Tech
The laptop is one of four Galaxy Book Pro thin-and-light laptops that Samsung’s touting as the “most powerful Galaxy devices” ever. Sayonara M1 MacBook Air?
This is what I’m talking about. When someone like Apple sets the laptop bar really high with the M1 MacBook Air, everyone else steps their game up. Case in point: Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 and now Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360.
